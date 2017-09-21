 »   »   » HE'S A CURIOUS KID! This New Picture Of Kareena's Baby Boy Taimur Ali Khan Is All Things Cute

Kareena Kapoor Khan son Taimur Ali Khan is CURIOUS kid; Know why | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Taimur is already an internet sensation. The little munchkin already has a huge fan and his pictures never fail to go viral on the social media.

While it's mommy Kareena's birthday today, a new picture of baby Taimur is doing the rounds, Have a look at it here...

Oh-So-Adorable In the picture, the cutiepie is seen playing with a yellow flower. Well, we just can't stop going aww over him! The Paparazzi Loves Him Bebo had earlier stated to a magazine, "I do understand that. But I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is." Taimur Too Is Fascinated By The Paps The actress had earlier told Mid-Day, "He gets clicked wherever he goes, even when I'm not with him and all those popping flashbulbs make him blink." He's Got The Pathan Genes During a live chat, when quizzed about the secret to Taimur's gorgeous looks, Kareena had revealed, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it's also because I ate a lot of ghee." Bebo Loves Having Him Around On The Sets Remember this viral picture?

Currently, Kareena is busy shooting for Shashank Ghosh's Veerey Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.