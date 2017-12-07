 »   »   » HE ISN'T SORRY! Did Kapil Sharma Take A Dig At Farah Khan After She Called Him 'Mannerless'?

HE ISN'T SORRY! Did Kapil Sharma Take A Dig At Farah Khan After She Called Him 'Mannerless'?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Farah Khan is generally known to keep her cool on her social media. But recently, something went wrong that left the choreographer-director fuming.

Firangi (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Unaware about what exactly transpired? Scroll down to read more...

An Angry Farah

An Angry Farah

She took to Twitter and slammed each and every person out there who don't think the need of giving her a call and just send a WhatsApp message, which she refers to a ‘Janta Invite', for attending a premier, preview or party.



Cryptic Tweet

Cryptic Tweet

"Dear Mannerless people, if you want me to attend your premiere/preview/party DON'T send me a "Janta invite" on WhatsApp! You are not doing me a favor! The least you can do is make a personal call. If you can't find the time for it what makes you think I have time to get ready and come for you."



People Assumed It Was Kapil Sharma

People Assumed It Was Kapil Sharma

While Farah had refrained from taking any names, Twitteratti began the guessing game and many felt that the tweet was aimed at Kapil Sharma whose film Firangi was slated to release that week.

When Farah Was Asked About It

When Farah Was Asked About It

She told Spotboye, "It was not just Kapil Sharma. There were two to three other events happening on the same day. I was referring to all of them."



Kapil's Reaction

Kapil's Reaction

While the entire internet went crazy over this issue, Kapil recently opened up, "In whatever way, I thought correct I had invited all my friends from the film industry (sic). We had a show on Thursday.In whatever way I thought correct I had invited all my friends from the film industry. It was mostly attended by cast crew and our friends and family."



Did He Take A Jibe At Farah Khan?

Did He Take A Jibe At Farah Khan?

He further added, "I hope my big powerful friends in the film industry will see the film later."

Director's Outburst

Director's Outburst

Concreting Kapil's statement, 'Firangi' director Rajeev Dhingra defended Kapil and said, "I don't understand this negativity surrounding Kapil. Why is he being treated like this? Could it be he has offended important people by just being who he is? Even the reviews for Firangi are pretty harsh.I don't think we deserve such condemnation."



Read more about: kapil sharma, farah khan, firangi
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat