 »   »   » Hema Malini Visits Mustard Fields & She's Loving Every Bit Of It! Picture

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini took a moment out from her busy schedule to soak in the joy of being amidst mustard fields, which have found representation in Bollywood films over and over again.

A BJP MP from Mathura constituency, Hema tweeted on Tuesday: "Amongst the beautiful bright green sarson fields that are spread over acres & acres in the outskirts of Mathura." The 69-year-old supplemented her post with a photograph in which she is seen looking elegant in a green-coloured silk sari, and smiling away as the background of the mustard fields complements her look.

Meanwhile, Hema, who unveiled her biography earlier this year, has offered her support to Deepika Padukone's Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is at the centre of controversies for alleged distortion of history and was postponed from its initial release date (December 1) following wide spread protests.

Malini had played a number historical characters on the TV series Tera Panhey, which depicted 13 chapters from the history. Rani Padmini was one of the characters she played in the series, which aired in 1986 on Doordarshan. When asked if people have become a little too sensitive about issues, in the case of Padmavati, Malini said, "I feel very happy that I've done Padmavati's role, that is Rani Padmini in Tera Panhey."

