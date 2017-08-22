 »   »   » MUST READ! Here Are The Five Reasons Why We Are Quite Excited To Watch Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2

The trailer of the much awaited film 'Judwaa 2' starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu which released yesterday, is garnering words of appreciation from all nooks and corners.

And why not! After all, this flick is the second installment of the 'Judwaa' franchise after the blockbuster hit 'Judwaa' which took the audience on a laughter ride in 1997. The Salman Khan starrer received immense love and appreciation by everyone. Salman Khan's portrayal as Prem and Raja won accolades and is closely etched in our minds and hearts even today.



Now, a huge anticipation has been built up for this Varun Dhawan starrer. We give you five reasons why you should catch this flick FDFS...



Twice The Fun 'Judwaa 2' features Varun Dhawan in a double role, one as the tapori Raja and the other as the geeky Prem. The trailer tickled our funny bones with the perfectly timed jokes and promises a complete laughter riot. The dual portrayal of Varun Dhawan has got everyone talking raising the anticipation for the film.

The Vibrant Trio The comic caper brings the trio of Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu on celluloid for the first time. The refreshing cast has piqued the interest of the audience as everyone is eager to witness Varun Dhawan slipping into Salman Khan's role and Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu stepping into Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's shoes respectively.

David Dhawan- Sajid Nadiadwala Collaborating Again After treating the audience with blockbuster films like 'Judwaa' and 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi' the dynamic duo is all set to present the most awaited comedy film of the year 'Judwaa 2'. The pairing of the duo has resulted in some of the most iconic entertainers of Bollywood and the upcoming film 'Judwaa 2' promises yet another entertainer.

Evergreen Chartbusters The 1997 blockbuster gave the audience evergreen chartbusters like 'Tan Tana Tan', 'Oonchi Hai Building'. The second installment of the franchise will not only revive these chartbusters but will also treat the audience with more such chartbusters.

Salman Khan What else would one expect when Judwaa 1 is doing a cameo in 'Judwaa 2'! Salman Khan who won our hearts as Prem and Raja in the 1997 blockbuster 'Judwaa' will also be seen doing a cameo in this mass entertainer. Well, we just can't keep calm!



Judwaa 2 is slated to release on 29th September, 2017.