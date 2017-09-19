 »   »   » Don't Miss! Here Are The Sexiest Pictures Of Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the fittest actors if Bollywood. Perfect jawline, shoulder cuts, back make for the most desirable body of the multi-talented star. The fit and fine actor continues to motivate us with his svelte built and washboard abs.

The latest pictures of Farhan Akhtar have got us swooning over his chiselled body and perfectly toned abs. The actor is giving major fitness goals at the afternoon of 43.

Farhan Follows A Tough Fitness Regime The actor follows a tough fitness regime which includes waking up at 5.30 am and cycling followed by a 2-hours workout every morning and a rigorous volleyball session twice a week. Farhan Loves Volleyball & Cycling While the actor spends time in the gym toning his muscles, Farhan Akhtar however prefers exercising in open space and practices sports like volleyball, cycling and running to his normal routine. Hot As Hell! Farhan Akhtar cycles 22 kms everyday. The actor has been very vocal about his fitness mantra through his social media posts. However one might not know that the fitness junkie cycles nearly 44 kms till Lonavala on days. We Can't Stop Drooling The multi-talented star has time and again amazed us with his physical transformation. With the physique to die for the actor has set the screens of for with his latest pictures.

Farhan Akhtar's recent pictures are the testimony of his sheer dedication and rigorous workout. We can't get enough of the hotness the actor has offered.