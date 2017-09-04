 »   »   » FRESH DETAILS! Here's What You Need To Know About Deepika Padukone's Sapna Didi Biopic

It was announced that the 'Piku' pair Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone would be reuniting once again on the big screen for Vishal Bhardwaj's long time associate Honey Trehan's directorial debut, which is touted to be a biopic on Sapna Didi.

T-Series To Present Sapna Didi This morning, it has been announced that T-Series has joined hands with KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures to present this movie. Based On A Book The film is based on one of the chapters of former investigative journalist turned author S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' Who Was Sapna Didi? Sapna Didi aka Rahima Khan was one of the most feared female dons from the 80's. Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, "Sapna Didi had planned Dawood's execution during a cricket match in Sharjah to avenge her husband Mehmood Kaliya's death. Unfortunately for her, he got wind of her plans and killed her days before she could get to him." Irrfan's Role Buzz is that Irrfan would be playing Deepika's love interest who is a local gangster. First Negative Role Sapna Didi biopic is reportedly a gangster film with Deepika portraying a negative lead for the first time in her career. Film To Go On Floors In Early 2018 It is confirmed that the film will hit the shooting floors in early 2018 and will release in October 2018.

Producer Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying, "Deepika and Irrfan are great actors. We are very excited with the subject and are proud of associating with KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures on this film."