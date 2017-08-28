 »   »   » MARK THE DATE! Here's When Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Will Start Shooting For Kedarnath

Every since it has been announced that Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara would be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, all eyes are set on this pretty girl.

The film is a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath. KriArj Entertainment, who have been very selective of the kind of films they back, instantly loved the script. They truly believe in Gattu's vision of a stirring love story against the divine setting, with Sushant & Sara playing the leads.



Along with Balaji Motion Pictures and Guy in the Sky Pictures , KriArj has joined hands with T Series to bring Kedarnath a journey of true eternal love, to the audience.



Says Bhushan Kumar, "Kedarnath, is my second film with KriArj Entertainment. It's really a privilege to partner with them and Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It's a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special "



Abhishek Kapoor, who is also a producer on this film says, "This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing."



Arjun N Kapoor, of KriArj Entertainment, says "Its a fantastic script and set in the land of the almighty, Shiva, of whom I am a staunch believer. Teaming up with Gattu and his Guy In the sky team is truly a rewarding alignment of stars for us. With the blessings of the almighty I am sure this will be loved by our audiences and will truly touch their hearts."



Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Motion Pictures added, "The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath. Moreover, the solid collaboration backing the film further adds to the excitement."



Curious about what Sushant and Sara play in this flick? Well, we have the answer for you! Reportedly, Sara will be playing the role of affluent tourist while Sushant will be essaying the role of a pithoo (a tourist escort who carries the old and the ailing on his back to the holy place). Rumour even has it that the film has a backdrop of Uttarakhand floods.



Well, going by the looks of these updates, we just can't keep calm for this movie. We officially have it that Kedarnath is slated to hit the shooting floors on 3rd September and is expected to release in summer 2018.



Meanwhile, you folks stay tuned for more dope and latest pictures from the sets of Kedarnath.