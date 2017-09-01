 »   »   » Here's Why R Madhavan Opts Out Of Fanney Khan!

Actor R Madhavan has confirmed he dropped out ofAtul Manjrekar's "Fanney Khan" due to scheduling conflicts.

Madhavan was approached for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora's production, which stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.



"I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like 'Fanney Khan', unfortunately I couldn't commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of all the luck," Madhavan said in a statement.



While Arora said, "I think Madhavan is one of the finest actors we have today. I look forward to working with him in the future".



This comes after Rajkummar Rao was added to the cast of Fanney Khan. Fans are quite excited to see the pairing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan.

The film is slated to release in 2018.