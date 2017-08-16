 »   »   » Here's How Jacqueline Fernandez Tried Her Hand At Action For The First Time!

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen holding guns for the first time in A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky.

The actress has been a part of many action flicks but never got a chance to do action herself. A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky gave her the opportunity to showcase her badass avatar and the diva made the most of it.



Jacqueline Fernandez has always been a fan of the genre and wanted to try her hand at it. The actress shared, "I've actually been in high octane action movies where I've just not done in any action. And I was just like I want to do action so badly."



About getting the chance with the action comedy she said, "In gentleman I was lucky because I actually got my hands on a gun and I was like yes!".



Dance Plus 3: Jacqueline Fernandez and Siddharth Malhotra PROMOTES A Gentleman; Watch | FilmiBeat

The directors of the film were well aware of the interest of Jacqueline and said when she got the opportunity, she used it to the fullest. Krishna D.K. shared, "At a certain point of time in the film when the opportunity comes she's more than happy and jumps at the chance to get all action-y and fire guns and kick some ass".



Sidharth Malhotra was also highly impressed with his co-star's badass avatar. Sharing his thoughts, the actor said, "I think Jackie is looking very hot doing action. A girl not with one gun but two guns and doing this shot at the house."

However it wasn't all that easy shooting with the guns. The actress faced trouble blinking her eyes, which initially she thought was no big deal. "On shooting with the gun they were like just before you shoot it just practice not to blinking while you're shooting. So I said obviously I won't blink."



Adding to it, Sidharth Malhotra said, "Which is the toughest thing guys to fire an actual live gun on set and keep your eyes wide open."



However the actress would blink instinctively and therefore it took her multiple takes to get the correct shot.



But the hard work of the actress paid off and the directors were more than happy getting Jacqueline Fernandez do action. "So that was the challenge for her and took a couple of turns but she did manage quite well infact."



Sidharth Malhotra also appreciated his Co star and said, "Jackie killed it. I think she has done a very cool job shooting those guns."



The trailer of the film has got everyone talking and the songs 'Disco Disco', 'Baat Ban Jaye' and 'Chandralekha' have added to the excitement of the audience.



The chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez has been the high point of the film. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to get the mercury soaring with their breath taking chemistry.



Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.