 »   »   » Here's How Rajkummar Rao Prepped For His Role In ALT Balaji's Bose Dead Or Alive!

Being a perfectionist that Rajkummar Rao is, the actor likes to get into the skin of every character that he plays. Right from going on a special diet to put on weight for the role to reading every book possible on Netaji, Rajkummar's journey to become Subhas Chandra Bose on screen has been a tumultuous one.

Rajkummar who will be seen next in ALTBalaji's most ambitious digital show BOSE Dead/Alive, trained himself not just physically but mentally as well, to make sure his character looks authentic on-screen.

To ensure that he got the pulse of the character right, Rajkummar did a very interesting thing. He put up pictures of Subhas Chandra Bose on the mirror of his make-up room, which he used to observe while getting ready or whenever he was in there taking a break.

Looking at these pictures, helped him connect with the character and observe and learn Bose's mannerisms and stay connected with the role. Very rare you have actors who go all out for their role but we have to agree Rajkummar's dedication towards his character of BOSE is bang on!

ALTBalaji's Bose Dead/Alive starring Rajkummar Rao will trace the journey of the revolutionary from being an introverted 14-year-old to a 48-year-old brave nationalist. This fast-paced thriller will soon be streaming on the ALTBalaji app.