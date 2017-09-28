 »   »   » Here's What Happened When Varun Dhawan Had Applied For A Job With A Bank Before He Became An Actor!

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors among the current crop. But, do you folks know that the young lad never dreamed of becoming an actor.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Varun revealed that he didn't grow up as a typical industry kid with starry kids. Read on to know some interesting revelations made by the actor himself...



Varun Holds A Degree In Business Administration The 'Judwaa 2' actor says that his mother Karuna's mantra, "Make money work for you"-would ring in his ears and he went on to do a course in business administration in London.

He Applied For A Job With A Foreign Bank Varun was quoted as saying, "After that, I applied for a job with a foreign bank."

But... "Midway through the interview, I was told that given all the theatre and drama classes I had packed into the extracurricular activities space, I was better suited for a career in the movies. I reinforced this observation by acting out scenes from films I'd grown up watching and by the end of the interview, a complete stranger had figured out which Dhawan I was and was advising me to follow my heart," quipped Varun.

Here's What He Did Next Varun enrolled in every possible acting class in town, watched Dev Anand and Shammi Kapoor films to learn the craft from the masters of commercial Hindi cinema, assisted Karan Johar on his directorial, My Name Is Khan, made a short film on drugs, gave countless auditions and did everything possible as he waited for a maker to come and tell his dad, "I've signed Varun for my film."

A Long And Frustrating Wait It was a long and at times a frustrating wait, but finally it was the short film Adrenochrome as part of his showreel that got him his long-awaited break. "I got a call from a big production house but when I told Karan about it he told me not to go, saying he'd make a film with me. That film was Student of the Year," added Varun.

His First Interaction With Salman Khan Varun was 10 years old when he went to Dimple preview theater for a screening of Salman Khan's Judwaa. He told a leading daily, " his was the first time I was interacting with him and I told him politely, ‘Hi, nice meeting you, Salman uncle.' Salman who must have been around 30 at the time, told me to call him bhai and not uncle which I still do."

Did He Ever Wish To Have A Twin In Real Life? To this, Varun replied, "No, I had Rohit and I was happy with my big brother though I'm not sure if he reciprocated my feelings given that he was always the one who was pulled up when, during an argument, I would start bawling. That would make me angry and aggressive, even if it was our mother who was reprimanding him. It was okay for me to fight with Rohit but if anyone else said a word against him, you couldn't hold me back."



Meanwhile, the young lad is on a roll with a platter of films which include October, Sui Dhaaga, ABCD 3 and a film with Abhishek Verman.