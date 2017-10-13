 »   »   » REVEALED! Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan- Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's Film Is Titled Brahmastra

Recently on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Karan Johar had officially announced Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
The film was tentatively titled as 'Dragon'. At the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival, director Ayan Mukherji opened up about his upcoming venture. This is what he had to say...
He Wants Brahmastra To Be His Biggest Success Ever
Ayan was quoted as saying, "It's the biggest project of my life. All my hopes are pinned on this film. I hope it becomes the biggest success... I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film gets even bigger than the cast."
The Trio
He said, "The cast - Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - all come together "because of the story and theme of the film".
He Is Tight-Lipped About His Dream Project
"I will not be able to give information right now but all I can say is, this film is a modern-day film," says Ayan.
The Mystery Behind The Film's Title
Talking about why they zeroed down 'Brahmastra' as the film's title, Mukherji said, "It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called 'Brahmastra' because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India."
Surprise, Surprise
As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be, " revealed Ayan.
On Working With Big B For The First Time
Expressing his excitement about directing Big B, the filmmaker said, "t's a great honour for me as it would be for any filmmaker to be working with him, in his 75th year especially. Ever since this film was conceptualised, I wanted to approach him for the film and make this film with him. So I am very happy that he is part of team 'Brahmastra'."
Ranbir To Learn Horse-Riding & Gymnastics For His Role
In an interview with PTI, Ayan had earlier said, "There is lot of action, so there is lot of training, like gymnastics kind of training, horse-riding, fighting and lot of physical stuff that Ranbir will have to do. And then there is internal work, like to get the spirit of the character right. Ranbir has to observe the flavour of the film and communicate it with the audience. We are trying to imagine things, this (fantasy) world, and work accordingly."
Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a trilogy and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on August 15, 2019.