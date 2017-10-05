 »   »   » Here's Why Jacqueline Fernandez Can't Celebrate The Success Of 'Judwaa 2'

Jacqueline Fernandez is one busy bee in the Bollywood industry right now. With back to back releases and shoots the actress has no time to spare for celebration.

The gorgeous diva who is currently riding high on the success of her blockbuster film 'Judwaa 2' however has no time to celebrate the success of the film. Sajid Nadiadwala's Judwaa 2 is just a tad bit away from crossing the 100 crore mark, while rest of the cast and crew is celebrating in full swing, Jacqueline Fernandez is too busy to party!



Jacqueline Fernandez has delivered back to back films in the recent past- 'A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky' and 'Judwaa 2' that too with no break in between. There was a time when the actress even promoted both her films simultaneously.



The actress also made sure she fulfilled her prior commitments such as Da-Bangg tour amidst the films' promotions.



While one would expect her to celebrate the success of her blockbuster film 'Judwaa 2' the actress is however flying to Israel for her upcoming film 'Drive' post which Jacqueline Fernandez will start shooting for 'Race 3'.



There is definitely no party on her mind right now!