Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'A Gentleman' where he will be seen in an action packed avatar. His double role act as Gaurav and Rishi is already the talk of the town.

His character Rishi will be sporting a rugged look in the film along with multiple tattoos on his body. When quizzed why so, Sid was quoted as saying, " "Rishi wears these tattoos to hide injury marks from his missions where he braves bullets and knives."



Meanwhile in real life, the actor is yet to sport one. When asked why he hasn't got himself a tattoo unlike some of the B-town celebs, pat came the reply, "I think it's about committing to one particular text, word or symbol for the rest of your life."



He further added, "I haven't found that symbol yet, which I would like to have on my body." We wonder what a certain Ms Bhatt has to say to this!



Talking about 'A Gentleman', the action thriller is the story of a sundar & susheel Gaurav content with his 'same shit different day' routine and dreaming about settling down with the girl of his dreams, Kavya and having his 'happily ever after.'

Kavya, on the other hand, prefers someone more risky and adventurous - perhaps someone more like Rishi! When a case of mistaken identity rocks Gaurav's life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! What follows next is a roller-coaster ride, complete with action, romance & laughter, taking the viewers on an unpredictable and hilarious, thrill ride.



The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar and is scheduled to release on 25th August.