 »   »   » Hichki Trailer: Rani Mukerji Is Back With A Bang & A Few Hiccups!

The trailer of Hichki is finally out and Rani Mukerji is certainly back with a bang and a few hiccups. The trailer shows the unique bond between a teacher and her students and despite suffering from a speech disorder, Rani manages to do everything to help her students pass in flying colours.

Watch the trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki below!



It's so emotional, right? What's a better way to comeback in Bollywood with such an emotional and moving content and Rani Mukerji has pressed all the right buttons here. She looks flawless in her character with Tourette Syndrome and has done an exceptional job in the movie.



Also, Hichki trailer will be attached with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and the film is all set to hit the theatres on 23rd February, 2018. The film is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.



