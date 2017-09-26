 »   »   » US Researcher Rape Case: Court Acquits Peepli Live Co-director Mahmood Farooqui!

Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui gets relief as the Delhi High Court acquitted him in the US researcher rape case citing doubts whether such incident really took place and gave him the benefit of the doubt. The Court in its ruling came out in favour of the accused and said in it's statement,

"It remains in doubt whether such an incident, as has been narrated... took place, and if at all it had taken place, it was without the consent/will of the prosecutrix (the woman), and if it was without the consent... whether the appellant (Farooqui) could discern/understand the same."



Mahmood Farooqui's wife Anusha Rizvi told The Indian Express that she was "very relieved" and also praised the judicial system by saying, "Vindicated... victory of truth. I am grateful to judiciary, legal team."



Justice Ashutosh Kumar, gave out the verdict by saying, "Consent does not merely mean hesitation or reluctance or a 'no' to any sexual advances, but has to be an affirmative one in clear terms. In such cases, it would be really difficult to decipher whether little or no resistance and a feeble 'no' was actually a denial of consent."



"The questions that arise are whether or not there was consent; whether the appellant mistakenly accepted the moves of the prosecutrix as consent; whether the feelings of the prosecutrix could be effectively communicated and whether mistaking all this for consent by the appellant is genuine or only a ruse for his defence," the judge said adding, "at what point of time and for what particular move, the appellant did not have the consent is not known."



