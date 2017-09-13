 »   »   » HIGH ON ACTION! Salman Khan Flies His Car Up In The Air For Tiger Zinda Hai [SEE PICTURE]

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently busy with the last shooting schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, the much awaited sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

Ever since the film has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this former couple weave magic on screen. The behind-the-scene pictures shared by the filmmaker along with the leaked photos from the sets, are adding more to their curiosity.



Meanwhile, this new picture from Tiger Zinda Hai shoot is going viral on the internet and by the looks of it, we are sure that this December dhamaka has lots of surprise in store for us. Have a look at it here...



Is This A Scene From The Climax Sequence? In this power-packed still, Salman Khan is seen performing a deadly stunt with his car flying in the air. Now, that's quite a heart-in-the-mouth moment.

Where Is His Lucky Charm? A picture from the sets took the internet by storm whereas a bloodied and bruised Salman was clicked sans his signature turquoise bracelet.





Salman Returns With His Lady Love It would be quite interesting to watch some amazing chemistry between Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif).





Candid Capture Ali Abbas Zafar recently shared this snap and captioned it as, "Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :)

Heat, Guns & Blazing Fire There's going to be plenty of high-octane action scenes in the film and we are damn excited for this nail-biting ride.





Tiger Zinda Hai Is Going To Be Bigger Than Ek Tha Tiger When quizzed about this slick spy action film, Salman had said, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."





It's Based On A True Story The superstar had further hinted, "The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It's a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!"



Looks like we will have to wait till the 22nd of December to solve this mystery!