 »   »   » HILARIOUS! Rakhi Sawant Wants To Give This Gift To Newly Weds Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy post which they recently hosted a wedding reception in Delhi which marked the presence of their close relatives and few political bigwigs including PM Modi.
We had told you how Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone sent a bouquey of flowers with personalized note to their place while they were away for their honeymoon. Well now, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant too wants to gift to their newly-weds. Here's what she has to say...
Here's What Rakhi Wants To Gift Them
In a statement, the actress said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the loveliest couple. They just stepped into their married life. I want to gift my condoms to them so that they play safe and share their feedback on the product after experiencing it."
She Has A Reason For It
Rakhi further added, "I feel my condoms are special. They are first in market to give so many flavours. One can enjoy their sexual life with the taste they enjoy the most. It will help the couple to enjoy for long and will give more pleasure with pressure from the dotted texture."
Does She Regret Doing The Condom Ad?
Rakhi said that doing a condom ad was the most worthwhile decision of her life. In fact, she openly challenged that if any company can beat her new line of products, she would happily promote it.
Rakhi Has A Message For Baba Ramdev Too
While concluding, she even said that she now wants Baba Ramdev to enter the market with Patanjali condoms! *facepalm*
When She Spoke About The Recent Condom Ban
"The government did not censor condom ads by Sunny Leone or Bipasha. But as soon as the news of Rakhi Sawant's condom ad made headlines, the government put a ban on ads between 6 am to 10 pm. Is the government scared? Do they already have a problem with the ad without even watching it that they put the blanket ban during the day?"
Rakhi Ko Gussa Kyun Aaya
She had added, "If condom ads stop, everyone in India will get AIDS. Children will sleep off and they will not know what a condom is and the use of the product. Seems like the government wants Indians to get AIDS. Until children don't see the ads, how will they know about precaution? If they feel it is unsuited for television, they should edit or censor it."