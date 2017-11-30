 »   »   » HOLDING REGRETS! Raai Laxmi On Julie 2: The Makers Shouldn't Have Sold It As A S*x Film

Raai Laxmi's Bollywood debut vehicle 'Julie 2' which hit the theatrical screens last week, bombed miserably at the box office.
The director of the film, Deepak Shivdasani is shattered with the film's dismay performance and the leading lady too opened up about her thoughts on the film post the failure. Scroll down to read more...
The Maker's Candid FB Post
Deepak took to Facebook to write this candid post. However, after an hour or two, he ended up deleting it.
Raai Laxmi Is Trying Hard To Keep Her Chin Up
She told Spotboye, "I am not disappointed. I have taken it as a learning experience."
On What Went Wrong With The Film
To this she replied, "I think people expected it to be a s*x film and there was no s*x in it. It was largely advertised in that manner. Remember the first teaser?"
She Had Warned The Director Against Selling It As A S*x Film
"In fact, I did--- but he was driven by his marketing team which had all those ideas. Moreover, if you see, I never said anything in my promotional interviews that suggested that the film was laden with s*x."
The Critics Went Harsh On The Film
Raai Laxmi said, "I think the critics were a bit too harsh to the film. The film's reviews seemed like a personal vendetta. The makers had a trough time to release the film. First, they had a case against them over the film's title. Then, the release dates was shifted more than once. Besides there were certain portions which were shot about one-and-half year ago and they looked different than the ones which were shot in the recent past. Aajkal sabkuch itna jaldi badal jaata hai that you can't delay the film and yet expect all of it to look in sync and continuity."
Good News!
"I remain very much in Mumbai, and am on the verge of signing my next Bollywood film. Aisa toh bahut logon ke saath hota hai ki picture nahi chalti hai. We shouldn't make as big deal of Julie 2."
A Decent Start
"We unarguably overdid the s*x genre. Anyway, all said and done, I strongly feel that Julie 2 has been a decent start for me in B-town. I must thank the critics for praising my performance in Julie 2 and FYI, I just learnt that shows have been increased in Mumbai (Chembur), Malaysia and Australia. Any other newcomer may not have been able to pull off as much as I did in Julie 2. It's not easy out here," she signed off saying.