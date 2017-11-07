 »   »   » HORRIFYING! Swara Bhaskar Was Harassed By A Director On A Film's Set

Ever since the Harvey Weinstein controversy broke in Hollywood, we have had a lot of our B-town celebs too opening up about casting couch and sexual harassment being prevalent in our film industry.
The recent one to talk about this is Swara Bhaskar who recently while speaking to a leading daily revealed how she was harassed by a filmmaker during her early days in Bollywood. Scroll down to read more...
It Isn't All That Easy In The Industry
Swara was quoted as saying, "Of course. I've been propositioned by men who were in a position to cast me. I lost a few roles because I didn't give in. It made me vulnerable, nervous. Some people even stopped responding to my messages because they knew I would not give in. Being an articulate, educated girl they sensed that I would not take things lying down."
Shocking But True!
"There have been catcalls during shoots and eve-teasing on one of my sets. I've been groped by a mob during promotions", added the actress.
From Stalking To Asking S*xual Favours
Recollecting an unfortunate incident from her initial days in Bollywood, Swara revealed, "During a 56-day outdoor at a remote location, when I was still fairly new, the director harassed me with texts and dinner invites. He stalked me during the day and called me through the night. I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking. During the first week itself, he started talking about love and sex and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary!"
It Was A Nightmarish Experience For Swara
"I was young and alone. I would switch off the lights after pack-up and remove my make up in the dark so he would think I was asleep and stop calling me."
Say No To Casting Couch!
She also spoke about that the best way for an actress to deal with such kind of harassment. Talking about it, Swara said, "Lose the part but don't get on the couch. It's not a feminist choice and it's certainly not a liberating choice. It's like giving a bribe and that is succumbing to a wrong."