 »   »   » HOT BUZZ IN TOWN! Sushant Singh Rajput To Do A Biopic On Indian Wrestler Khali?

Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be on a signing spree these days. Recently, there were reports about him doing a biopic with a big studio.

Well now, the details about the same have finally be revealed and interestingly, it's a biopic! Read on to know more details...

Sushant As Khali? As per a DNA report, an insider from the team spilled the beans, "The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle." A Yes The source further added, "The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film." The Unknown Side Of Khali We hear that this film will will explore the life of Khali, beyond the public eye. The daily further quoted the source saying, "People only know about the sporty side of this Indian-born American semi-retired professional wrestler, promoter and actor. But there's an untold story behind his super success. He was an officer for the Punjab state police and struggled for years before making it big in wrestling. The story will be about his journey." But Sushant Has No Similarities With Khali It would be quite interesting to see how the makers will make SSR fit into Khali's frame of - seven ft one inch and weighing 157 kilos. A trade anyalst says, "What worked in Sushant's favour during Dhoni was that he looked, walked and talked like MSD. Here, Sushant has no similarities with Khali when it comes to his body prototype and his height. The CGI Trick It would be very tough to pull off a film on Khali unless there is heavy CGI involved.

What do you folks think about Sushant taking up this role? Do let us know in the comment section below.