 »   »   » HOT! Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez & Others REACT To Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding

Since a last couple of days, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'hush-hush' wedding plans are the topic on everyone's lips.

While rumors are rife that the wedding is slated to be held on 15th December, a certain section of media claims that the duo have already tied the knot.

Virat and Anushka have neither confirmed nor denied the news but reports suggest that the wedding will be held in Italy.

Last evening, when B-town celebs graced the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017, they too were flooded with questions pertaining to 'Virushka's marriage. Here's how they reacts to the same...

Jacqueline Fernandez The Sri Lankan beauty kind of confirmed the news, did a happy dance and quipped, I am so so excited. I think it is an amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can't wait for it." Katrina Kaif's Response Kat chose to avoid the question and instead added, So, we have come to that part of the night. This part of the night, this is what I do." Bhumi Pednekar The actress said, "Well, I am a little confused, what's happening? Are they? (laughs) Well if it is true, then congratulations. They are quite a power couple. They are amazing individually and together." Taapsee Pannu "Let's first get it confirmed that it is happening. Why are you guys after their lives? Let them get married in peace, and if at all they are getting married, just let them be!", quipped the 'Judwaa 2' actress. Sushant Singh Rajput The actor looks surprised and thanked the reports for informing him about the news. He later added, "I don't know (laughs). This is a really good news. Thank you for informing me. I want to congratulate them. One is among my favourite actors and the other is one of my favourite cricketsr. So for me, it's a double joy." Chupke- Chupke If rumours are to be believed then 'Virushka' will tie the knot in a private ceremony at Hotel Borgo Finochito in Italy. One also hears that the couple will throw a lavish wedding reception on 26th of this month.

Well, let's hope that the lovebirds make some official announcement soon!