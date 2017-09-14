 »   »   » HOTTIE ON THE BEACH! Mahira Khan Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Pics From Her New Photo Shoot

Mahira Khan enjoys an immense fan-following. All thanks to her popular TV shows and her much-talked about debut in Bollywood with Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees.
Recently, we came across some stunning pictures of the actress from her latest photo shoot and boy, we are totally speechless over it. Don't believe us? Then, check it out for herself...
Elegance At Its Best
Mahira is seen wearing a jaali work embellished blouse with her hair in a low bun and simple pink rose to accessorize it.
A Dazzling Mermaid
'Be a mermaid and make waves'...that's exactly what the lovely lady is doing here amidst the deep blue sea.
Hotness Alert
Mahira is seen flaunting a luscious burgundy pout here and it's just raising the temperatures soaring high.
Regal Princess
Mahira is seen donning here a beautiful old gold embellished lehenga and a white shirt.
Time For A Quirky Look
She is seen wearing here a quirky yet elegant jaali work blouse that is sleeveless from one side and has a cold shoulder on the other.
What do you guys think about this photoshoot of Mahira? Do let us know in the comment box below.