 »   »   » HOTTIE ON THE BEACH! Mahira Khan Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Pics From Her New Photo Shoot

HOTTIE ON THE BEACH! Mahira Khan Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Pics From Her New Photo Shoot

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Mahira Khan enjoys an immense fan-following. All thanks to her popular TV shows and her much-talked about debut in Bollywood with Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees.

Recently, we came across some stunning pictures of the actress from her latest photo shoot and boy, we are totally speechless over it. Don't believe us? Then, check it out for herself...

Elegance At Its Best

Elegance At Its Best

Mahira is seen wearing a jaali work embellished blouse with her hair in a low bun and simple pink rose to accessorize it.



The Wind Tells A Story

The Wind Tells A Story

Uff..that wind-swept hair! We are totally going hearts over it!



A Dazzling Mermaid

A Dazzling Mermaid

'Be a mermaid and make waves'...that's exactly what the lovely lady is doing here amidst the deep blue sea.



Hotness Alert

Hotness Alert

Mahira is seen flaunting a luscious burgundy pout here and it's just raising the temperatures soaring high.



We Can't Decide Which Picture Is More Hotter

We Can't Decide Which Picture Is More Hotter

What about you, folks?

A Ravishing Shot

A Ravishing Shot

The actress looks an absolute delight here.



Picture Perfect

Picture Perfect

Seen here posing in a pair of reflective sunglasses!

Regal Princess

Regal Princess

Mahira is seen donning here a beautiful old gold embellished lehenga and a white shirt.

OMG! We Are Totally Lovin' This Outfit

OMG! We Are Totally Lovin' This Outfit

We just can't take our eyes off that pretty lehenga.



That Mind-Blowing Look

That Mind-Blowing Look

We are running short of words now..phew!



Time For A Quirky Look

Time For A Quirky Look

She is seen wearing here a quirky yet elegant jaali work blouse that is sleeveless from one side and has a cold shoulder on the other.

Time To Fall In Love

Time To Fall In Love

That perfect shot who sums up her beauty!

Stunning Like Never Before

Stunning Like Never Before

She is giving us too many fashion goals!


What do you guys think about this photoshoot of Mahira? Do let us know in the comment box below.

Read more about: mahira khan, shahrukh khan, raees
Story first published: Thursday, September 14, 2017, 10:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos