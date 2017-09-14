 »   »   » HOTTIE ON THE BEACH! Mahira Khan Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Pics From Her New Photo Shoot

Mahira Khan enjoys an immense fan-following. All thanks to her popular TV shows and her much-talked about debut in Bollywood with Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees.

Recently, we came across some stunning pictures of the actress from her latest photo shoot and boy, we are totally speechless over it. Don't believe us? Then, check it out for herself...



Elegance At Its Best Mahira is seen wearing a jaali work embellished blouse with her hair in a low bun and simple pink rose to accessorize it.





The Wind Tells A Story Uff..that wind-swept hair! We are totally going hearts over it!





A Dazzling Mermaid 'Be a mermaid and make waves'...that's exactly what the lovely lady is doing here amidst the deep blue sea.





Hotness Alert Mahira is seen flaunting a luscious burgundy pout here and it's just raising the temperatures soaring high.





We Can't Decide Which Picture Is More Hotter What about you, folks?

A Ravishing Shot The actress looks an absolute delight here.





Picture Perfect Seen here posing in a pair of reflective sunglasses!

Regal Princess Mahira is seen donning here a beautiful old gold embellished lehenga and a white shirt.

OMG! We Are Totally Lovin' This Outfit We just can't take our eyes off that pretty lehenga.





That Mind-Blowing Look We are running short of words now..phew!





Time For A Quirky Look She is seen wearing here a quirky yet elegant jaali work blouse that is sleeveless from one side and has a cold shoulder on the other.

Time To Fall In Love That perfect shot who sums up her beauty!

Stunning Like Never Before She is giving us too many fashion goals!



