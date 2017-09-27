 »   »   » HOT NOW! Govinda Reacts To His Name Deleted From Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Song 'Tan Tana Tan'

Govinda REACTS on deleting name from Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 | FilmiBeat

Govinda and his long-time collaborator David Dhawan's fallout had left everyone quite surprised. His son Varun is often labelled as 'the New Age Govinda' for its impeccable comic timing and dance skills.

While Govinda had made clear that he isn't pleased with the comparisons in his past interviews, Varun on the other hand had refused to speak ill of the senior actor.

For those who ain't aware, while the new version of Tan Tana Tan has retained most of the lyrics from the '90s hit, the Dhawans have apparently chopped off a reference to Govinda in the track. Recently when Spotboye asked Govinda about this, here's what he had to say...



His First Reaction Govinda told Spotboye that he hadn't heard the song and promised to call back after hearing it.

'I Don't Think They Tampered With The Song' Later, he called them back and told them, "Requirement initiates writing. I don't think they tampered with the song for any other reason."





Govinda Didn't Deny The Fall-Out He rather chose to give a diplomatic answer and said, "Aisa nahin hota hai film industry mein. Here, everybody is out for business. Personal agendas are not carried out."

On Probing Further Govinda continued to express a similar sentiment and quipped, "As I said, writing is dependent on the demand of time."

When Govinda Had Lashed Out At Varun And Ranveer During the promotions of Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda had lashed out, "Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan both have a body like Salman Khan. But they can't say it. If they call themselves as Salman Khan, then they won't get films. They can't afford to be against Khan. This is how the filmy world works."

'How Can Varun Be Like Me?' He had further added, "How can he (Varun) be like me? To become Govinda, he needs to be innocent, uneducated and a poor village boy. Varun is already a son of a director. In the last six years, he hasn't done more than two films with his father, whereas I did 17 films with his father."



Looks like the Dhawans too are in no mood to forgive and forget! What do you folks think about this entire controversy? Let us know in the comment section below.