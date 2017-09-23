 »   »   » HOT NOW! Papa Rishi Kapoor Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor- Mahira Khan's Viral Pictures

Rishi Kapoor REACTS on Ranbir Kapoor - Mahira Khan SMOKING photo ! | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor- Mahira Khan's viral pictures from New York have set several tongues wagging and taken the internet by storm.

While everyone's guessing what's brewing between the two stars, here's how Rishi Kapoor reacted when a leading daily (Hindustan Times) asked him about those pictures...

'It's Not That I Saw These Pictures Before Or Knew Anything About It Already' Rishi was quoted as saying, " I only saw them on Twitter, not on Instagram or Facebook, because I am only on Twitter. It's not that I saw these pictures before or I know anything about this already." 'Ranbir Can Meet Anybody He Wants To' He further quipped, "You see, Ranbir is a young star, he is unmarried, he's a bachelor. He can meet anybody whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade in his privacy, it's not done." 'He Has The Choice Of Meeting Any Girl' Sr Kapoor added, "And I can't say anything about all this because he's a young man and he has the choice of meeting any girl." Rishi Defends The Pictures He said, "How do we know that here's something more to this picture? He could have met her just outside there. They must have been in a restaurant or a place where they cannot smoke, that's why they are smoking outside. In US, they have really strict rules that don't allow smoking in public places. I can't say anything more because I don't know anything more than that." How The Rumors About Ranbir- Mahira's Link-Up Began Speculations were rife about them dating began when they attended the Global Teacher Prize last year. Varun Dhawan On Mahira Getting Slut-Shamed When quizzed about people slut-shamming Mahira in those pictures, Varun Dhawan in an interview said, "Shame on those who do it." Taapsee Pannu's Kick-Ass Reply His Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu too commented, "Arrey baki sabka chhodo, unka kyun context le rahe ho? Meri picture daali thi maine, logon ne upse bhi likha tha. You saw my answer to that right? That's what I want to say. An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. I don't want to answer with equal hatred. I'll answer it with humour and that's the best way to answer."

Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this entire controversy. Tell us in the comments section below.