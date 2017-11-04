 »   »   » HOT ON WHEELS! Salman Khan Is On A Chase In This New Still From Tiger Zinda Hai

The trailer of the much awaited Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on Tuesday i.e 7th November.

But before that, the makers are making sure that the spy espionage thriller hits all the right notes. This morning, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle to post a new still from the film.



Have a look at it here...



Too Hot To Handle The new picture features 'Tiger' Salman Khan riding a Suzuki Sport bike in the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi. Going by the looks, it seems that he is probably chasing someone in an action sequence.

Unbeatable We even hear that for this film, Salman braved -22 degrees celsius to shoot for tough action scenes in the brutual weather of Austria.

Ready, Steady, Shoot! The superstar will be seen performing some jaw-dropping and death-defying never-seen-before action in the most awaited action entertainer of 2017. And guess what's going to give 'Tiger' some company- his deadly machine gun MG 42.

A Visual Treat The film has been in five different countries- Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India to capture a gripping, explosive and entertaining story.

It's All Real Earlier, Salman had revealed in an interview that Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by a real life incident.

He was also quoted as saying, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than ‘Ek Tha Tiger' for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai' has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."





Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this slick spy thriller is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on 22nd December, 2017.