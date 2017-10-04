 »   »   » Hot Pictures Of Grand Masti Actress Maryam Zakaria! View Here

Hot Pictures Of Grand Masti Actress Maryam Zakaria! View Here

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Remember Maryam Zakaria from Grand Masti? She played the character of Rose and man, she was one of the hottest actresses among the trio. Apart from Grand Masti, she was also Kareena Kapoor's dance partner in the song 'Dil Mera Muft Ka' from the movie Agent Vinod. The actress shared her recent hot pictures and it's a treat to the eyes.

Also, it's unbelievable that Maryam Zakaria is a mother of two kids and still has a body to die for. She's all set to star in a dance number in Kapil Sharma's upcoming movie Firangi. Check out her latest pictures below. She looks sizzling and hot as hell, folks!

Maryam Zakaria

Maryam Zakaria

Maryam Zakaria is a Swedish-Iranian actress who has starred in a few Bollywood movies.

Down South

Down South

Maryam Zakaria has also starred in a few South Indian movies as we..

Commercials

Commercials

Maryam was also seen in a Coca Cola advertisement with Imran Khan.

Dance Number

Dance Number

She'll next be seen in a dance number alongside Kapil Sharma in the movie Firangi.

Hot Body

Hot Body

Maryam Zakaria has a body to die for! Doesn't she, folks?

Grand Masti

Grand Masti

Her role in Grand Masti as Rose is the most memorable one.

Hot & Funny

Hot & Funny

This scene was one of the hottest and the funniest things in the movie.

Lovely Ladies

Lovely Ladies

We hope to see these three lovely ladies on screen once again!

Mommy Maryam

Mommy Maryam

Maryam Zakaria is a mother of two little kids as well.

Read more about: Maryam Zakaria, grand masti
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos