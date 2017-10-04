 »   »   » Hot Pictures Of Grand Masti Actress Maryam Zakaria! View Here

Remember Maryam Zakaria from Grand Masti? She played the character of Rose and man, she was one of the hottest actresses among the trio. Apart from Grand Masti, she was also Kareena Kapoor's dance partner in the song 'Dil Mera Muft Ka' from the movie Agent Vinod. The actress shared her recent hot pictures and it's a treat to the eyes.

Also, it's unbelievable that Maryam Zakaria is a mother of two kids and still has a body to die for. She's all set to star in a dance number in Kapil Sharma's upcoming movie Firangi. Check out her latest pictures below. She looks sizzling and hot as hell, folks!

