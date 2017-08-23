 »   »   » HOT! This Bollywood Actress Just CONFIRMED Doing Race 3 With Salman Khan

It's a known fact that Bollywood superstar will be replacing Saif Ali Khan in Ramesh Taurani's Race 3. Ever since this news has been out, speculations about the film's leading ladies has been doing the rounds.

Sometime back we had told you about rumours doing the rounds about Daisy Shah playing one of the heroines. But there's a twist! Well, recently this B-town actress just confirmed that she is doing this Salman Khan starrer. Find out who she is....

It's Jacqueline Fernandez! Yes, that's true! The Sri Lankan beauty just confirmed this latest development. Here's What She Had To Say A PTI report quoted her as saying, "After Judwaa 2 I am working on Drive, that is Tarun Mansukhani's next with Sushant Singh Rajput and then it is Salman's Race 3." Her Second Film With Salman Khan The duo had earlier worked together in Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut Kick in 2014. Remo D'Souza's Film Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were supposed to reunite for Remo D'Souza's untitled dance film. But that project has been currently put on the backburner for some unknown reasons. Race 3 To Have Three Heroines? Earlier, a DNA report had quoted a source as saying, "There are three girls in the film. Producer Ramesh Taurani and Salman have roped in Daisy Shah for one of the roles. There will be two more heroines including an A-list actress." Remo D'Souza To Direct Race 3? Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Abbas-Mustan have reportedly made way for director-choreographer Remo D'Souza to helm Race 3 but nothing has been officially announced yet.

Recently while talking to a leading daily, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that the film will go on floors at the end of the year but refused to divulge more details.