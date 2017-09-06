 »   »   » INSIDE STORY! How Deepika Padukone Got Her Big Break In Bollywood; All Thanks To This B-town Actress

Deepika Padukone has come a long way in the industry. From starting off as a model to now being one of the top-notch actresses in Bollywood and achieving global fame, her story is truly an inspirational one!

But do you folks know that one of the B-town actresses had a small role to play in Deepika bagging her debut film, SRK starrer Om Shanti Om? Before her big break, Dippy had just starred in a music video. Read on to know more...



Wendell Rodricks Recommended Deepika's Name Deepika Padukone was the show-opener for Wendell's show Isadora which proved to be a game-changer for her.

Farah Khan Asked Malaika To Suggest A New Model Farah Khan was looking out for a new face for Om Shanti Om and had asked her friend, actress Malaika Arora to suggest a new model to star opposite Shahrukh Khan in the film.

Just A Working Title At that point, the film wasn't titled Om Shanti Om.

Deepika Bags A Golden Chance The actress who was barely two years into modelling, was asked to open the fashion show.

Malaika Gave Her Approval Wendell told Malaika that the first girl he was sending out was the one he would recommend for the film. Malaika saw her at the show, liked her and conveyed the same to Farah. A screen test was done and the rest is history. Doesn't it all sound like a perfect dream for any girl?



Years passed by and Deepika proved herself with her acting prowess and why she is worth all the fame! Talking about her current projects, the actress would be seen in Padmavati followed by a film with her 'Piku' co-star Irrfan Khan.