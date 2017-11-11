 »   »   » How Farah Khan Convinced Salman Khan To Do A Cameo In Rival Shahrukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om!

As Om Shanti Om completes its ten years, Farah Khan reveals to an entertainment portal, how she got celebs like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and others to do cameo in the film.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Farah recalled, "We had too many cameos in the movie. You know actually, half the film industry is in this, not only half, I think 3/4th is in the movie."



"Either, they are in the song or doing a cameo like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan. It was lovely to make a movie about the film industry and have the film industry in it."



"I think that was the last of the films where we were like a big happy family and also let me tell you that they did not have managers or PRs then to make our lives difficult."



"I would just make one call and meet them and they would come on board. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan also had tremendous goodwill, but I think it will be really difficult for someone to do it today. Then I just met people and they sweetly agreed."



"Salman toh I did not have to meet, he was like 'tu mereko time bol main aa jaounga'," added Farah.



Isn't this such a sweet revelation by Farah Khan?