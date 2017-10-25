 »   »   » They Were Uncomfortable! How Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan Shot Jab We Met Post Their Break-Up

As filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met completes 10 years, Tarun Raj Arora aka 'Anshuman' reveals to a leading daily, how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoot shot for Jab We Met, despite going through a break-up.

He says, "The tough time in their relationship did not affect the shooting, but I could see that things were a bit weird."



"When you have a couple on set, you expect them to be a little lovey-dovey and happy. There was an air of discomfort. However, I thought that they are serious actors and didn't let their personal equation affect their work. They did not even joke with each other," said Arora.



A very few of you must be aware that before joining acting, Tarun had been a model. "I worked very hard as a model but when it came to acting, I didn't have a godfather and hence made some random choices."



"I didn't know which film to select and made the worst choice[Hawas (2004)]for my launch. Thus, I changed my profession and moved to hospitality. I went to Bangalore and opened a restaurant. That's when Jab We Met came my way," added Arora.