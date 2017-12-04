 »   »   » HOW SWEET! Deepika Padukone's Reaction When Rekha Showered Her With Praises

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actresses in the country who has time and again proved her acting mettle with some power-packed performances and is considered a style icon. And guess who is one of her biggest admirers? None other than the diva Rekha.

At the recently held Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards, the actress bagged the Most Glamorous Star award (female) and the award was presented by Rekha whose flattering words left Deepika blushing.

Rekha introduced Deepika with some soulful shayari and welcomed her with joined hands saying, "Ladies and gentleman please put your hands together to the one who is reigning supreme, I have nothing to say this before I take her name".

Of course, Deepika was immensly overwhelmed by Rekha's gesture as she hugged the ace actress the moment she made an entry on the stage.

Meanwhile, Deepika looked stunning in a red hot Gauri & Nainika outfit at the do. On the word front, she has Padmavati up next for release and will soon kickstart the shooting for a film opposite Irrfan Khan.