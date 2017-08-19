 »   »   » A THUMBS UP! Hrithik Roshan Applauds Ranbir Kapoor; Find Out Why

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the industry today. His last few films may have tanked at the box office but he continues to remain a hot favourite with the audience.

Recently while talking to a leading publication, the Kapoor lad had said, "I have never been affected with success or failure. I've always been detached, but right now I am super inspired in my life. The kind of work I did in Jagga Jasoos, or am doing in the Sanjay Dutt biopic and Ayan's film is a dream for any actor. I am giving them my all. I am extremely inspired by the films that I am doing and I hope I can continue to find great scripts and directors."

In the same interview, he also mentioned, "I will never sit down and think, 'abhi life set ho gayi hai, toh kaam toh milta jaayega aur paise aate rahenge.' Yes, I want to be the best version of myself, and be one amongst the greatest actors. Everybody wants to do it but you must chase it as it won't come by luck. Luck does play an important role, but success comes with a lot of other things that one has to understand."

When Hrithik Roshan read the interview, he immediately took to Twitter and praised the actor for mouthing a philosophy that forms the foundation to his fitness brand, HRX.

Well said Ranbir 👍 pic.twitter.com/iLT03LDlJv — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 17, 2017

"I want to be the best version of myself" is the one line because of which Hrithik's fitness brand HRX exists today.

The 'Kaabil' actor was pleasantly surprised to have one of the most promising actors of recent times, Ranbir Kapoor possessing the same philosophy as his. 'Be the best version of yourself' is something Hrithik personally believes in as well.

Recently Hrithik and team HRX put together a motivating video of HRX's Keep Going campaign which spoke about striving to be the best version of yourself.

Looks like Ranbir Kapoor too has made this his life mantra.