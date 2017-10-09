 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan On Kangana Ranaut Controversy: 'Why Does No Means No Apply Only To A Woman?'

The Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut controversy seems to be getting uglier day by day. It started when Kangana referred to Hrithik as a 'silly ex' in one of her interviews. What followed next was a series of allegations and there were legal notices being slapped by both the parties on each other.
Just when everyone thought that the matter had died out, Kangana lashed out at Hrithik and made some explosive revelations about his alleged affair with the superstar on national television. After keeping mum for four years, Hrithik finally opened up about this entire fiasco in his interview with CNN-IBN. Read on to know what he had to say....
Hrithik Was Never Friends With Kangana Because Of This Reason
At the beginning of the interview, Hrithik said that they were never became friends because Kangana came across as a very shy person. He stated that the only time he spoke to her was when she asked for his advise on professional matters. He stated, " I did give her advice when she asked me for solicited advice on her choice of films. At that point, she was trying to learn English I told her about my speech issues."
He Never Messaged Kangana Except...
The actor said, "Even if there is one witness who has seen me and lady one on one, I knew it would go against me. I have phone records of the past seven years. I have only messaged her on her birthdays , festivals etc. There were no email exchanges between us. It had always been one sided. I have only one email account and the emails that have been sent were not from that one.
Rangoli had sent me a mail once stating that Kangana has been communicating with a person who has been posing as you. My intention against the complaint with the Cyber Cell wasn't to attack. It was without the media getting to know for my own protection."
'I Was Told Not To Have One-On-One Meeting'
"I was told not to have a one on one meeting, because after that other accusations like I was beaten up or threatened also could have come up. In 2014, the mails were in the inbox. In 2015, people started talking about the passionate affair. In 2016, she made it into a fact by calling me a silly ex. At parties people sympathized with me. I can handle the fact that it's unfair. I think our children should be taught that life is unfair", quipped Hrithik.
Hrithik Denies That He Divorced Sussanne Because Of Kangana Ranaut
The actor said, "Sussanne has been very very vocal about this. She has been very vocal. And I feel like laughing at people. When people get divorced, it is not always because of infidelity by the man. That is just such a small minded assumption."
He Is Great Friends With His Ex Wife
"I am just trying to say that there are many reasons why people would like to live separate lives. Infidelity is just one of them. So the general assumption was, 'Ah he is the superstar, he must have done something wrong. She must have caught him..' That is not the case. We are great friends. It is between us. The reason that we decided to live separately may have been an inspiring reason, how do you know?"
'I Had Tears In My Eyes When I Saw The Amul Hoarding'
Speaking about how the controversy affected him, Hrithik said, "The only time I actually had tears in my eyes was when I saw this huge Amul hoarding with my brand Krrish, which is something that is built by me, it is like my baby. And that brand was completely demolished on that visual. And it said something like Krrish being run out, being caught stealing some cheese or something. That was probably the only day when I felt that this is not right."
'It Made Me Look Like This Disgusting Creep'
"I date it back to my first film Kaho Na Pyar Hai when the same Amul hoarding had me up ..and called me a phenomenon. And I just watched the entire journey and I said, 'You know, I have to find a way to detach from the hoarding that said I was a phenomenon and I have to find a way to detach from the Amul hoarding that is making me look like this disgusting creep.
I really need to find what I think of myself as my identity. And I need to work on that. And I need to make it so strong that I can be bullet-proof against any perceptions from the outside world. That is a failing from all of us. We build our identity with what others say about us. That is how we have been brought up.
Your parent tells you you are strong, you are strong. This was a fantastic lesson for me. Hard one, but to be walking into a party all by myself and still be able to contribute to people, make people laugh, spread positivity while they are looking at the hoardings and judging me."
'My Kids Going To School May Be Teased And I Am Not Okay With It'
Hrithik stated, "The movie Pink inspired & affected me so much. But it also got me thinking, why No means No only apply to a woman?" He added how this whole saga has affected his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He said, "I am being harassed as a father. I have kids going to school who may be teased and I am not okay with it." He added, "People are saying that these two people are washing their laundry in the public. But it's not my laundry!"
'I Don't Want The Film Industry To Rally For Me'
While Farhan Akhtar penned an open letter to extend his support to Hrithik, there were others like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza and Farah Khan who too opened up in Hrithik's favour.
Talking about the support from the film industry he added, " I am very proud of my industry. Perhaps it is the only industry that can take a pauper and turn him into a prince. I don't want the film industry to rally for me but I have deep gratitude for the support."
'It Isn't A Lover's Spat'
Hrithik said, "I don't have any regrets in my life. I just want to begin by saying that a lot has been said about this. And yes, please don't see it as a ‘he said she said'. It isn't a lover spat. I'm not here to fight. Not my intention. Had no intention of making this a media trial. It isn't my making."
I also know that there is no trophy, applause at the end of this. There is no victory here. It is just a sad tale. Hopefully, there will be something that we can learn from this. It may be the awareness... I heard some observations that stated, ‘Hrithik pauses too much and he is thinking too much. What's wrong?' Yes I pause and speak because I have to prep before I say the next word. That's how I have taught myself to speak."
Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this entire controversy?