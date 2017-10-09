 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan On Kangana Ranaut Controversy: 'Why Does No Means No Apply Only To A Woman?'

'It Made Me Look Like This Disgusting Creep'

"I date it back to my first film Kaho Na Pyar Hai when the same Amul hoarding had me up ..and called me a phenomenon. And I just watched the entire journey and I said, 'You know, I have to find a way to detach from the hoarding that said I was a phenomenon and I have to find a way to detach from the Amul hoarding that is making me look like this disgusting creep.

I really need to find what I think of myself as my identity. And I need to work on that. And I need to make it so strong that I can be bullet-proof against any perceptions from the outside world. That is a failing from all of us. We build our identity with what others say about us. That is how we have been brought up.

Your parent tells you you are strong, you are strong. This was a fantastic lesson for me. Hard one, but to be walking into a party all by myself and still be able to contribute to people, make people laugh, spread positivity while they are looking at the hoardings and judging me."