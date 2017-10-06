 »   »   » Here's Why Hrithik Roshan Broke His Silence & Addressed The Kangana Ranaut Issue!

Hrithik Roshan broke his silence regarding the Kangana Ranaut controversy and the sole reason behind it is his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, revealed a member of the Roshan family. It was in the best interest of his kids that Hrithik decided to address the issue head-on as Kangana Ranaut was mudslinging at him in every interview.

The family member opened up by saying, Hrithik wanted to "Defend the truth because when truth suffers, the collective consciousness of society suffers...Closer to home, families suffer. Children suffer."

"Hrithik's family told him that enough was enough and now wasn't the time to keep silent. They all sat down and decided that Hrithik needed to take charge of the situation. If you read the last line of his statement, it mentions how children suffer if justice is denied. That is a very telling line. Does anybody have any idea what his children have gone through because of this circus?"

The family member also said that his family has suffered a lot due to this and Hrithik wants to stop all the negativity and falsehood surrounding him. The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy that broke out in March 2016 witnessed a new chapter yesterday as the actor took to his social media handle and offered his narrative.

