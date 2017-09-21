 »   »   » OLD RIVALS! Hrithik Roshan HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment On Superstars Doing Lesser Films

We all know that after the release of Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan has not signed any project yet. Hrithik was in talks with director Vikas Bahl for Super 30, but there is no clarity on whether he is still doing the film.

Recently, while speaking about the poor condition of Bollywood at the box office this year, Salman had complained that Superstars, who are capable of pulling the crowd to the theatres, are not doing enough films, hence the industry has been suffering revenue-wise.