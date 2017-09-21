 »   »   » OLD RIVALS! Hrithik Roshan HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment On Superstars Doing Lesser Films

We all know that after the release of Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan has not signed any project yet. Hrithik was in talks with director Vikas Bahl for Super 30, but there is no clarity on whether he is still doing the film.
Recently, while speaking about the poor condition of Bollywood at the box office this year, Salman had complained that Superstars, who are capable of pulling the crowd to the theatres, are not doing enough films, hence the industry has been suffering revenue-wise.
What Does Hrithik Think About Salman’s Statement ?
While talking to DNA, when Hrithik was asked if he would like to increase the frequency of his films and he said, "Yes, of course. Anybody would. There's no reason for me to purposely do fewer films."
‘I Don’t Wanna Take Everything That Comes To Me’
"Why would I not want to do more films? That's not the motive. But the motive is to find great scripts where I can do something special. I don't want to take up everything that comes to me and then, not do proper justice to it."
Hrithik On The Poor Condition Of The BO Collection
"Yes, there's a huge crunch at the box office and I totally agree with what Salman has said. I'm trying to do that, but I am not finding amazing films. But I'm totally open to doing at least two films every year," asserts the Kaabil actor
Hrithik On Why He Hasn’t Signed A Film After Kaabil
Speaking about the same, Hrithik said, "There's a dearth of good stories. And we should hold ourselves responsible because we, as an industry, have not made writing aspirational. The writer is the one with whom everything starts and stops".
Thank You Hrithik For Speaking On This Issue
"Everything happens because of the script and everything depends on that man with the pen. Yet, we do not see their worth. We don't pay them enough, we don't hold them in high regard, and we don't respect them enough."
Hrithik Urges To Empower Writers
Hrithik says, "Even at awards functions, the writer's award should be just before the director and the producer's. That's the place we need to give them to create those celebrity writers. Where are they?"