 »   »   » Boys Will Be Boys! Hrithik Roshan's Kids Disrupt A Group Photo

All Hrithik Roshan ever wanted was a decent group photo of himself along with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan accompanied by his friend Vicky and his sons Vihaan and Yuvaan, but it looks like the little boys didn't want that to happen! The Greek God, Hrithik, posted a picture on his Instagram handle along with the boys and each person is standing anywhere he wants.

Hrithik Roshan captioned the uncanny group photo as, "The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials. My kids aren't amused. PS: Shoutout to Vicky and his amazing boys Vihaan and Yuvaan. #boysnightout #dadcanwestopclickingpicsnow #wearehungry."