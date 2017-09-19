 »   »   » Boys Will Be Boys! Hrithik Roshan's Kids Disrupt A Group Photo

All Hrithik Roshan ever wanted was a decent group photo of himself along with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan accompanied by his friend Vicky and his sons Vihaan and Yuvaan, but it looks like the little boys didn't want that to happen! The Greek God, Hrithik, posted a picture on his Instagram handle along with the boys and each person is standing anywhere he wants.
Hrithik Roshan captioned the uncanny group photo as, "The quest for the perfect pic demands many trials. My kids aren't amused. PS: Shoutout to Vicky and his amazing boys Vihaan and Yuvaan. #boysnightout #dadcanwestopclickingpicsnow #wearehungry."
Group Photo
The kids are standing where ever they please in the group photo.
Height Wise
Now, this picture is pretty good as everyone is standing height wise.
Ice Cream
Hrithik Roshan and his kids are enjoying their cone ice cream.
Men In Black
These dudes are the 'Men in Black' of India! Aren't they?
Lovely Time
Hrithik and his kids are seen having such a lovely time here!
Holidays
The Kaabil actor keeps taking his sons for a holiday every now and then.
Macho Men
The amount of machoism in this picture is way too high!
Fit As A Fiddle
Hrithik is teaching his kids about fitness at a very young age.
Sweet Family
They're all one sweet family! Aren't they, folks?
But First, Selfie!
No matter where he goes, it's always important to take a selfie!
