 »   »   » What's Cooking? Hrithik Roshan Meets Karan Johar At Farhan Akhtar's House!

What's Cooking? Hrithik Roshan Meets Karan Johar At Farhan Akhtar's House!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Close buddies, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar chilled out at Farhan Akhtar's house last night and the trio were accompained by Zoya Akhtar as well. If you're wondering if talks about a new movie is brewing between them, then you're totally wrong. The trio met out of the blue just to talk about life and other things.

Now that Kangana Ranaut has gone full out against Hrithik and KJO, we're sure they would have gossiped about how to combat her verbal attacks and save themselves from the wrath of Kangana. Also, Karan Johar posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Years of friendship.... @hrithikroshan @putlu @zoieakhtar."

Meeting Up

Meeting Up

Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar catch up after a long time!

Smile Please

Smile Please

Farhan Akhtar also made time and met Tabu and his other friends as well.

Big B & Farhan

Big B & Farhan

Farhan Akhtar also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday and asked him to release a music album soon.

Hrithik-KJO

Hrithik-KJO

We guess Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar might have talked about Kangana Ranaut as well.

Being Attacked

Being Attacked

Kangana Ranaut has been attacking Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar on a regular basis.

Enough Please

Enough Please

Well, we hope the controversy comes to an end soon!

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos