 »   »   » What's Cooking? Hrithik Roshan Meets Karan Johar At Farhan Akhtar's House!

Close buddies, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar chilled out at Farhan Akhtar's house last night and the trio were accompained by Zoya Akhtar as well. If you're wondering if talks about a new movie is brewing between them, then you're totally wrong. The trio met out of the blue just to talk about life and other things.

Now that Kangana Ranaut has gone full out against Hrithik and KJO, we're sure they would have gossiped about how to combat her verbal attacks and save themselves from the wrath of Kangana. Also, Karan Johar posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Years of friendship.... @hrithikroshan @putlu @zoieakhtar."