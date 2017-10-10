 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan On Kangana Ranaut Controversy: I Used To Bang My Phone In Anger!

Recently, Hrithik Roshan finally opened up about the Kangana Ranaut controversy in his interview with a channel where he spoke his side of the story that's been in the news for a long time.
The actor also spoke to Huffington Post where he made some explosive revelations about Kangana's behaviour and explained everything in a chronological order...
Hrithik Had A Strictly Professional Relationship With Kangana
According to him, he had a strictly professional relationship with Kangana. They worked on two films together - Kites in 2010 and Krrish 3 in 2013 - and never spent any time in private.
The 'Queen Incident'
In January, 2014, Kangana sent Hrithik an email and a text message asking him why he hadn't thanked her for a "special birthday present" she had sent him.
'This Is The Only Mail I Have Sent Her In My Life'
She also sent a synopsis of a script she had written and wanted to direct some day, which he read around the same time and replied to both emails, saying he hadn't received a present but that he had read her script and was really proud of her. In the 28 January, 2014, email, Hrithik told her he was proud of her evolution, calling her script a 'storybook romance'.
Kangana Offered to Buy Him An Apple Device
In response, Kangana offered to buy him an Apple device, according to emails exchanged between them. Hrithik stopped replying.
Next, Kangana Sent Him A Text When He Was Shooting For Bang Bang
When he went to shoot Bang Bang in Shimla in February 2014, she sent him suggestions of places he could visit near her hometown. He thanked her.
Hrithik's 'Stunned' Encounter With Kangana
On 24th May, 2014, at a Bollywood party thrown by Karan Johar, Hrithik had a 'stunned' encounter with Kangana. When he went to congratulate her for the success of Queen, he told her, "I haven't seen the film but I will see the film and I will give you my feedback," he said. But the 27-year-old actress looked at him in confusion. "But you have seen my film," she told him. "No, I haven't, but I will, and I promise to watch it soon and give my honest feedback."
She Walked Away Dejected
Kangana insisted that he had seen her film. That was when she told him that she had received an email from him, detailing the scenes in Queen he enjoyed the most. He told her he hadn't sent her any email. She walked away, visibly upset, Hrithik recalled, and he followed, disturbed. She refused to speak to him after that incident.
Hrithik Woke Up To A String Of Abusive Messages
The next morning, the superstar woke up to a string of abusive messages from Kangana sent between 3 and 4am. He informed Rangoli that his email address was different, and warned her that someone could be posing as him in communication with Kangana.
In fact Rangoli herself suggested that they go to the police together. She said Kangana was "stressed" because she had sent on that email id "pictures, videos, mails and messages" and has received "a lot of stuff" from him as well. An hour later, in an email, Rangoli accused the actor of "psychologically raping" her sister.
"When I read words like this, I completely disconnected," added Hrithik.
He Was Startled To Receive A Blank Mail From Kangana
In July, Hrithik said he was startled to receive a blank email from Kangana, with a subject line that said she missed him. He didn't respond, and continued to receive dozens of emails from her regularly, following which he said he started sending these emails to his "junk" mail folder.
"I just decided that this is very weird, I went through this very weird episode on one day, I don't want to into this and I started to junk them. All this time I am thinking, oh my god she is extending her relationship with the imposter on to me now," he told Huffington Post.
"I was just irritated, confused, I showed these mails to all my friends and asked what should i do and they said just ignore."
'Ninety Percent Of The Mails Were Explicit In Nature'
"There were times when my kids were travelling with Sussanne (his ex-wife) and [I] used to keep my alerts on at night only to receive such mails from her that used to mess up my mind in the middle of the night. I used to bang my phone down in anger," said Hrithik.
In some of the emails, which Hrithik said he only read much later, when he was submitting them to the police, she had detailed her day's plans, and sent photos of herself at pujas, unwinding at home, as well as some explicit images. All of these, were unsolicited, and totalled to about 3,000 by the time he submitted them to police. Later Kangana told the police that her computer was hacked.
The following year in January 2016, Kangana referred to Hrithik as a 'silly ex' in one of her interviews and what followed next took the nation by storm!