 »   »   » HOW SWEET! Hrithik Roshan Posts A Heart-Warming Message On Crossing 20M On Twitter

Actor Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in Kaabil has crossed 20 million followers on his Twitter platform.

He recently took to the social platform to express his gratitude and thank his followers for giving him so much of love all these years.



Hrithik posted a video to show his love for his fans. In the video, he said, "As my social media family grows I would like to thank each and every one of you for making this journey so amazing and so wonderful for me. Every single one of you is special. Thank you so much for the love and support over all these years. Love you all. Thank you."



Check it out here...



Th superstar has a massive fan following on social media and followers not only shower their love by following him but also through their comments. He makes it a point to share his love towards his admirers and never fails to express it



He has always garnered appreciation and love from his debut film itself and continues to rule everyone's heart.



On the work front, the actor is currently working on his first biopic 'Super 30' on the mathematical genius Anand Kumar. He also signed YRF's next film co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film will be helmed by 'Bang Bang' director Siddharth Anand and will release on 25th January, 2019.

