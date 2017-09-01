 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE BUT TRUE! Kangana Ranaut Went To Meet Hrithik Roshan After Their Ugly WAR; He RAN AWAY!

Kangana Ranaut is back again. She gave an explosive interview to Rajeev Masand recently, where she talked about her public fight with Hrithik Roshan again.

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut also revealed that she went to meet Hrithik Roshan when the problems between the two started getting ugly, and here's what happened next.

When Asked, 'How Would She React If She Ever Walks Into Him' Kangana Ranaut said that Hrithik literally runs away whenever he sees her. When Their Problem Started ''She said that when the problem between the two started, she approached his father Rakesh Roshan to figure this issue out.'' Rakesh Roshan Promised He Will Arrange A Meeting But... ''Rakesh Roshan promised that he'll arrange a meeting between her and Hrithik.'' Kangana Is Still Waiting To Meet Hrithik Kangana also revealed that she is still waiting for that meeting but Hrithik Roshan is not interested in meeting her. Hrithik Wanted To Put Me Behind The Bars "He (Hrithik Roshan) prepped for two years to put me behind bars for having an affair with him. I wrote those mails to him two years back - why didn't he go to cyber crime then?'' He Stalked Me ''He stalked me, hacked into my account and wrote mails to himself, did dirty PR and went in circles to deliberately confuse people.'' Why Did He Repeat Me In His Home Production? ''How can he say he does not know someone who he has worked with for 7 years? If I am so horrible, why did he repeat me in his home production?'' If You Care For Your Family, Don't Have An Affair ''If you care so much about your image, family life, children, don't have an affair!" I Was Scared ''Of course I was scared! Look at what the Malayalam actor (Dileep) did! These things happen.'' Girls Get Pregnant... ''Girls get pregnant, they get shot, they get killed for things like these. Of course, I feared for my life."

On the films' front, Kangana is at present shooting for her Rani Jhansi biopic, Manikarnika.

