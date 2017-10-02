 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Take Hrehaan-Hridhaan To Cookery Class! View Pictures

As cute as it might sound, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to cookery class and made the most out of their long school holiday. Sussanne, posted the picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Must make our boys learn to cook, it will make some girl very happy one day."



However, Hrithik Roshan seems to be happy that the boys have finally learnt how to cook and a huge weight is off his chest, as they can't pester him anymore to cook thir favourite dish. He captioned the image as, "Garlic chicken pesto, molten chocolate and calzones. Hopefully three things they'll never pester me to get again since now they know how to make it.."