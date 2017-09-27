 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff To Star In A Yash Raj Production

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff CONFIRMED for YRF Action Film | FilmiBeat

It is a special treat for all you dance freaks out there because Bollywood's most sought-after dancers Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are coming together to light up your screens. Hrithik and Tiger are going to share screen space in a Siddharth Anand directorial to be produced by Yash Raj Films.

Grabbing the golden opportunity, YRF has announced the project on the auspicious occasion of Yash Chopra's 85th birth anniversary. This is the first time that Hrithik and Tiger are going to star in a film together and that too, a thrilling action film. The film is said to go floors in April 2018.

onfirming the news on social media, Tiger teased Hrithik and wrote, "Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger." To which Hrithik replied, "A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student.

@iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger." He also retweeted YRF's tweet with the caption, "The BIGGEST Action event ever. Exploding on 25th Jan'19. #HrithikvsTiger ! ...Be Ready."

And while Hrithik Roshan returns to collaborate with YRF after 11 years post their blockbuster Dhoom 2, this is Tiger Shroff's first venture with them. The film is scheduled to release on 25 January 2019. Sidharth will also be directing Tiger in his upcoming film Rambo. With inputs from PTI.