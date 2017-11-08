 »   »   » Hyd BJP MLA Threatens To Stop Padmavati Screening

BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency Raja Singh said he would try to stop the upcoming release of the Bollywood film Padmavati if it portrays the Rajput queen incorrectly.

He claimed the film made by noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has incorrect facts.

"You (film director) show what the fact is. But, if you add masala for money and show differently, how can we keep quiet. That is why, you change the story and release the film. If you release as it is, we will stop the movie. That is our effort," Singh said.

"We will definitely stop the movie in the theatres where you release the film. If you release in a theatre by force, we said we will burn..," he said.

"I am not inciting you. This is our culture. It is the duty of every Indian to protect this. Because, Rajas and Maharajahs did not fight for personal (gains). They fought for nations security. They made sacrifices for nations security. Hence, if any dog makes any movie on our Maharanis (queen) for personal selfishness...makes movie to earn more money, it is the duty of every Indian, every Hindu and every Rajput to boycott that," he said.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has kicked up a controversy as Rajput organisations in Rajasthan have accused the filmmaker of distorting history.

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is slated for release on December 1. Singh had been embroiled in controversies in the past as well. PTI