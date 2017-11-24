 »   »   » Hyderabad To Host Third Edition Of Indywood Film Carnival From Dec 1

Indywood Film Carnival (IFC), an ambitious initiative of 10 billion US dollar Project Indywood, will be held from December 1 to 4 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the third edition of the carnival on December 1 at Princess Hall at 6 PM. Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav will also attend.

The four day Indywood Film Carnival is expected to draw 50,000 footfalls, 5000 trade delegates, 500 plus investors, 300 exhibitors and 2500 plus talents from across the country. Renowned film stars, leading technicians and eminent personalities from various walks of life will also attend.

UAE-based NRI industrialist Sohan Roy spearheads Project Indywood which is being promoted by 2000 Indian billionaires and corporates. Sohan Roy who is also the Chairman and CEO of UAE-based Aries Group aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 100,000 2K/4K projection home cinemas, 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards.

The major categories of the carnival are - All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF), Indywood Film Market (IFM), Indywood Talent Hunt (ITH) and Indywood Excellence Awards.

Billion Dollar Club

The inauguration of Billionaires Club will be the major highlight of the film carnival. More than 50 billionaires of Indian origin and over 500 investors from across the globe will attend the inauguration.

World of Cinema

All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) will screen 115 plus movies from 50 countries. The third edition of ALIIFF has received over 1000 film submissions from over 80 countries.

Among this, 115 plus films have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and 8 plus non-competition categories respectively.

Renowned filmmaker and Padma Bhushan recipient Shyam Benegal is chairing the event as the Festival Director.

ALIIFF 2017 will also showcase a retrospective of Shyam Benegal as a tribute to the master filmmaker.

Another highlight will be the trilogy of 11 Palanca Award Winner Filipino Director Jun Robles Lana. ALIIFF will also have a special section dedicated to animation and environmental movies this year.

Global Business

While Indywood Film Market (IFM) expo has been conceptualized to connect stakeholders of the film industry with technology providers, developers, service personnel, production agencies, distribution partners, theatre owners etc.

The expo consists of four categories - IFM Tech Expo (A dedicated section for the world's best film technologists to showcase their latest products), IFM Theatre Expo (Tailor-made venue for world's best theatre technology providers, audio-video equipment manufacturers, seating providers, and theatre owners to showcase their solutions and services), Cine Hut (A demonstration room holding multiple desktops for technologists, individuals and professional film makers to showcase their innovations and creative work to public) and IFM Market Screening (A state-of-the-art Indywood Homeplex equipped with latest acoustics, A-V features and recliner chairs.

Exclusive screening of films can be organized for sales agents, distributors, producers, festival programmers and directors).

Indywood Talent Hunt will be an international platfrom for youngsters to showcase their talents.

The competitions will be held in 22 categories including short film, music, dance, still photography, advertisement, educational video, documentary film, animation character, drama, poster designing, dubsmash, performance art, film quiz, online promotion, music album, DJ, children's short film, best reporter or journalists, RJ hunt, VJ hunt, film club and model hunt.

