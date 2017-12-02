 »   »   » I Am Against My Biography & Biopic Says Manoj Kumar

Biographies and biopics might be in vogue today with several Bollywood stars coming out with one, but veteran actor Manoj Kumar is not comfortable with the idea of doing the same on his life story.

Kumar says he is neither in favour of a biopic on his life, nor a book as it would involve talking about other people too, which may not be a good idea.

In an interview with PTI, Kumar says, "I am against my biography also. I can write about myself, but there are other persons involved in it and I will have to name them. I'll be exposing them then, which I don't like...."

The actor says no one has even approached him for a biopic or a book as they know his temperament.

"Is the audience only interested in how I came to Mumbai, how I struggled, how many nights I spent in writing and conceiving my films? They are not... But nobody has approached me, honestly. They know my temperament."

While he may not be so keen for a film on his life, he is all praise for the special four-episode feature-biopic on actor Prem Nath, titled "Amar Prem Nath". It is a tribute to the actor by his son Monty.

The 80-year-old actor, who worked with Prem Nath in films like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Shor, Dus Numbari, among others, says he shared a wonderful equation with him.

"Prem Nath was the Anthony Quinn of India, he could do any role you say. I always considered him as a senior, an elder brother and he considered me like his son. We were very close. In fact, he told me to take care of Monty, his son, after he is gone."

While there are several memories and anecdotes to share, the one memory which Kumar says he will never forget is when Prem Nath was hospitalised.

"He wasn't well once and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital. I went to see him. He said 'why did you come, it's okay, don't worry'. Next day, I received an envelope, when I opened it, it had his chest hair, which were shaved to do some tests.

"I called him up to ask why did you send me this. He replied- 'I don't know if anyone will immerse my ashes but at least you will (immerse) my hair. I trust you'," Kumar says.

The last episode of the series will air tomorrow on Zee Classic.