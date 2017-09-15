 »   »   » I Dance Like A Crow: Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is gearing up for his comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, has revealed that he rehearsed for 16 days and was apprehensive before shooting for his hit Tamma Tamma song with Bollywoods dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene for the 1990 film Thanedaar.

Sanjay appeared on a TV show to promote his comeback film Bhoomi, that also stars Aditi Rao Hydari.



After a contestant sang Sanjay's popular song Tamma Tamma, the actor got nostalgic and said: "I remember the time when I was asked to match steps with Madhuri Dixit while shooting for the song Tamma Tamma.''



Sanjay Dutt added, ''As soon as I found out I was so nervous because I dance like a crow and I had to perform alongside Madhuri who is known for her dancing. To perfect the steps, I rehearsed for 16 days straight. I was still apprehensive to perform but finally I did it." With inputs from IANS.